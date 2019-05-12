Oh, Charles Davenport! Once again I feel the need to write a letter about him.
After reading another of his columns disparaging teachers (May 5), I had an idea: How about we let him expand his next column(s) with a challenge?
For one week, he will substitute for teachers in different classrooms in Guilford County? He can have one day in a Title I elementary school, one day in a middle school, and one day in a high school. He can have one day in a charter school and then the final day in a private school. This will not be a “visit,” but rather he will follow the teacher’s classroom plans for the day from start to finish.
Of course, first he will need to go through a background check — both educational and personal. Then he will need to arrive bright and early and provide proper identification as he enters the school buildings for security. He may also go through a metal detector, if required. Then off he goes on his “adventure” in education in the actual classrooms he only comments about in his columns now.
He can then offer his impressions from personal experiences. Sound like a plan, Charles? A “lesson plan”?
Carol P. Stevens
Greensboro