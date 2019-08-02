I usually dismiss Charles Davenport as an uninformed right-wing radical. But one recent article was beyond the pale.
Comparing income taxes paid by the wealthy is a longtime “conservative” smokescreen. Most wealthy Americans amass their earnings through long-term capital gains, interest and qualified dividends. Typically, if these are held one year, the tax rate is much lower.
In 1980, when the middle class was growing, the bottom 50% received 21% of income and the top 1% received 11%. Today, the top 1% receives more than 20% of income while the bottom 50% has shrunk to 13%. Studies say this is largely due to decreases of labor unions protecting working-class wages.
Unfortunately, most people still believe Republicans are better at managing the economy. Their tax policy says otherwise. Amazon deferred paying taxes for years. Trump’s tax law included a grandfather clause allowing Amazon to apply the new 21% rate to those taxes. By Amazon’s own calculation, it will reap a $789 million windfall, while about 6% of the working class received any benefit.
History shows one of two results when income inequality continues this arc. It ends with a police state, or armed insurrection. I prefer neither.
Tim Williams
Greensboro