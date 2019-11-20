Doctor helping patient (copy)
Barabasa

On Nov. 17 this newspaper published a front-page article stating that two of our community’s physicians had been paid $4.5 million and $3.6 million from pharmaceutical and medical device companies. As someone who is familiar with the Dollars for Docs site from ProPublica, I quickly logged on only to find that I could not make these numbers add up. On Nov. 18 you corrected the article to indicate that these two providers actually made about $1 million and roughly $800,000 over five years time.

It is important for professionals in any industry to minimize conflicts of interest when fulfilling their chosen purpose for society. My two colleagues mentioned in Sunday’s paper have worked tirelessly to make health care in the Triad better for everyone. I wish you had written a story covering the innovative changes their efforts have brought or perhaps taken the time to interview members of our community who have benefited from their service.

Please make an effort to avoid publishing grossly flawed data in the future.

Brent McQuaid

Summerfield

The writer is president of the Greater Greensboro Society of Medicine.

