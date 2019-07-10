Regarding your July 7 editorial (“An N.C. Forest fire”): This is only the beginning of your concerted effort to discredit Lt. Gov. Dan Forest, and promote the re-election of progressive social Democrat Roy Cooper — this time twisting the meaning of Forest’s statements.
You on the left propose that legal (and illegal) immigrants retain their “diversity” and “cultural identity.” Forest recognizes the total impracticality of this approach and the requirement that immigrants assimilate into America’s “melting pot” and adapt to our cultural and moral disciplines.
The history of nations with dozens of “diverse” languages, cultures, religions, disciplines, etc., is not good.
You say, “Ours is a diverse and multicultural state — that’s reality.” Wrong! We are not a diverse/divided/disjointed/multilanguage/multicultural state. We are united states, composed of various races, cultures and religions, most of which have greatly adapted to America’s way of life, to our centuries-old Western European, Anglo-Saxon, Judeo-Christian disciplines and principles. Otherwise, the chaos Forest warns us about would be prevalent. That’s the real reality, News & Record.
The diverse, multicultural, multilanguage European Union hasn’t worked very well. At least our “mother country,” England, recognized this.
Clyde L. Hunt Jr.
Greensboro