Two thoughts about schools:
First: an “adversity score” added to SAT scores to “capture” adverse social and economic backgrounds. To fully implement this insane idea, will “non-adversity” scores be subtracted from SAT scores for people like me: a WASP raised in a functional family in a middle-class neighborhood with a low crime rate?
Second: school shootings. The problem is not firearms; school shootings didn’t occur when firearms were even more prevalent — for instance, when my father went to school (1930s-1941, he even bought a pistol at school) and when I went to school (1960s-1973). We must look elsewhere.
Ban video games that show our youth ghastly violence without realistic consequence and impose a news blackout to prevent school shooters from obtaining publicity they crave (problem: both would violate the First Amendment. Also, have law enforcement kill shooters even if they are surrendering. Show shooters the same mercy they show victims. Harsh but effective.
Finally, for shooters who survive, hold the trial, appeal and execution within one year. No excuses, no tolerance, no 20-year delays on death row. Again, harsh but effective.
Charles A. Jones
Greensboro
