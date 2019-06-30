To be president of a wonderful country called America should be an honor.
To live in the White House for four years, and, if you are re-elected, another four years, would be an honor. You have Secret Service personnel keeping you safe from harm.
You get to meet your allies from different countries, treated like royalty, talk about problems and try to solve them.
You have a helicopter and a plane to travel in, meet those who voted for you and shake their hands.
Sad to say, there is a person in the White House who is not fit to be there.
Donald Trump and company are doing harm to families, keeping them in cages and treating them like dangerous criminals. All they want is to have a chance to live the American dream.
Trump and company: The verdict is in: You are guilty on all charges.
James Fleming
Clemmons