Several days ago an Associated Press story was printed in News & Record under the headline “Cummings: Stop hateful comments.” The first paragraph of that story follows:
“Government officials must stop making ‘hateful, incendiary comments’ that only serve to divide and distract the nation from its real problems, including mass shootings and white supremacy, Maryland Rep. Elijah Cummings said Wednesday in comments aimed at President Donald Trump.”
It’s ironic that Cummings asks to stop hateful comments and then makes one in the very next sentence. He thinks white supremacy is one of the nation’s real problems. This is a hateful inference against half the voters in the nation.
Paul Camp
Greensboro