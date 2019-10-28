Cummings remembered as 'fierce champion' at funeral (copy)

Maya Rockeymoore Cummings, right, is greeted by former President Barack Obama during funeral services for her husband, the late Rep. Elijah Cummings Friday in Baltimore. 

 Julio Cortez/Associated Press

On Oct. 17 America lost a true statesman and hero, Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings. Watching former President Barack Obama speak at Cummings’ funeral, I was deeply saddened —not so much for whom we have lost but for what we have lost.

In 2016, we traded order for chaos; eloquence for vulgarity; gender equality for misogyny; inclusion for bigotry; civility for contempt; honest government for unprecedented corruption; international respect for international scorn; truthful dialogue for lies, lies and more lies.

I wouldn’t say that everything in Washington was perfect before 2016, but there was some good. Today there is none.

Jeffrey Zalles

Southport

