On Oct. 17 America lost a true statesman and hero, Maryland Congressman Elijah Cummings. Watching former President Barack Obama speak at Cummings’ funeral, I was deeply saddened —not so much for whom we have lost but for what we have lost.
In 2016, we traded order for chaos; eloquence for vulgarity; gender equality for misogyny; inclusion for bigotry; civility for contempt; honest government for unprecedented corruption; international respect for international scorn; truthful dialogue for lies, lies and more lies.
I wouldn’t say that everything in Washington was perfect before 2016, but there was some good. Today there is none.
Jeffrey Zalles
Southport
