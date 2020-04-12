Last Sunday, as I listened to Jake Tapper rhetorically ask the president to define his overall plan for protecting Americans from the COVID-19 pandemic, I thought, “What a silly question.” It’s obvious. It’s the same plan since his ascension to the Oval Office: Watch Fox News; listen to such sages as Hannity and Limbaugh; take no responsibility for his actions; blame anyone else except himself; and act only when the stock market drops.
There’s no doubt this nation needs to come together more than ever in my lifetime. Mr. Trump has declared this is no time for politics to rule the day, as he blames the Democrats for not preparing properly for a novel disease. Unity is not within the president’s capabilities. He leads by scapegoating. He attempts to remain in power by appointing sycophants and eliminating the safeguards against abuses of power.
Today’s focus needs to be on taking care of our needy. At the same time, we all must cull the false prophets from the heroes as we go. The future life of our democracy depends on the removal of Mr. Trump from office. MAGA. Hold him accountable.
John Dickey
Greensboro
