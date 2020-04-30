We are scrambling right now to cope with COVID-19 and the recession that follows. Scrambling, because we were unprepared, without a reliable supply chain, without a strategy for moving resources from one place to another, without much of what was needed. Right now I’m reading “The Uninhabitable Earth” by David Wallace-Wells. He writes that we have done as much damage to the planet and its ability to sustain human life since Al Gore published his first book on climate than was done in all of the centuries that came before. Let that sink in. Yet again, we are not doing what is needed to lessen the certain impacts of climate change or to get a significant degree of control over it. That, despite the huge variety of things we could be doing, especially at the federal level.
Yes, much attention needs to be paid now to the economy and the virus. At the same time, we must act on the climate crisis. Let your members of Congress know you expect them to act for a healthy, fiscally sound and environmentally sustainable world. Or, in November, vote for those who will.
Ellen Van Velsor
Greensboro
