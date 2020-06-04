The COVID-19 pandemic is an existential crisis on many levels.
First of all, we as individuals are faced with our own imminent mortality. We see children, youth, young adults and elders dying in large, frightening numbers.
How does one approach such a threat? Religion? Jokes? Alcohol? Or helping wherever help is needed? Who are we and what do we stand for?
Second, we as family members are faced with the weaker members succumbing. Our family strengths and identity are threatened. Will our family unit remain intact?
Third, our community is threatened. We cannot support each other as we are accustomed. Jobs are lost. Smiles and other supportive body language are covered. Will our community recover?
Finally, our nation is threatened. The economy and organizational systems are significantly weakened. Will we survive as a nation?
This is a moment in our history that calls for strength, optimism, perseverance, wisdom, patience and mutual respect. Any strategy that leaves out one of these will fail.
This challenge is our generation’s opportunity to show what we are made of. A good dose of leadership with these qualities would help, too.
Kurt Lauenstein
Greensboro
