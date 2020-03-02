As a physician, I find it interesting that so many who are worried about COVID-19 (or coronavirus), yet they have not bothered to get their flu shots.
Flu has killed 18,000 people in the United States this year, while so far COVID-19 has killed 2,800 worldwide.
What do people not understand about the flu?
David H. Hopper, M.D.
Greensboro
Hmmm. Let me explain. The flu has been around for decades and is considered same old, same old. It gets some MSM coverage with the start of each annual flu season, but no big deal. The corona virus is new on the scene and is occurring just as the ultra liberals have failed to remove President Trump from his duly elected role as President of the USA after multiple attempts. Never missing an opportunity to attack Trump In yet another attempt at removal, the corona virus has been hyped and hyped and hyped. As it spreads it can be uniquely used as a basis for attacking Trump because it has only occurred during his Presidency, thus it is his “fault.” The regular old flu has occurred during Presidencies of both political parties and thus is useless for attacking Trump, due to its bipartisan nature. Advertising gets results. More air time has been spent on the coronavirus in the last month than has been spent on the plain old flu in the past four years. Thus the difference between the public’s concern regarding the two viruses. You can thank politicians. Remember this simple rule: “Whenever things don’t make common sense, politics and money are likely in play.”
