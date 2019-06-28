The census is used to allot congressional seats to represent legal voters — citizens.
Regardless of left-wing voter fraud and underhanded plans to grant illegal immigrants the right to vote, it is currently illegal. Granting congressional seats based on numbers that are significantly inflated by millions of undocumented immigrants and other non-citizens dilutes the power of citizens to have their best interests represented.
It is not in their best interests to be burdened with the costs of supporting processing and incarcerating thousands who cross the border illegally. Forcing citizens to be flooded with immigrants with an average sixth-grade education and Third World diseases is not what they choose. Listening to these fantasy-land Democratic candidates scurry to address questions in Spanish is an insult.
The voices of citizens, sound reason and constitutional intent are all being ignored by Congress, the Supreme Court and activists representing all groups but traditional Americans who favor national sovereignty, rule of law, legal immigration, lower taxes and no national debt.
If citizens stand by as these revolutionaries destroy all that is good and functional in America, “we the people” will have no voice in our government. We must re-elect Trump!
Janice Wangard
Ruffin