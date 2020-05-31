Our county commissioners have made a critical decision that affects all of us.

Instead of allowing voters to decide on much-needed, long-term investments in our public schools, they tied the hands of the community and future boards by setting a $300 million bond ceiling — a fraction of what is needed.

The true need exceeds $2 billion, according to an independent study. The Board of Education requested a $1.6 billion bond initiative, which had wide support from business and community leaders across political lines.

Yet the commissioners opted, once again, to kick the can down the road. As a result, our children across the district will continue to wait for safe and suitable classrooms. And our community will have to wait for the post-COVID-19 economic boost infrastructure spending could bring.

To be clear, we must be smart about how we invest our county’s hard-earned tax dollars. There is a direct correlation between public education and economic prosperity and the health of a community.

We need leaders with vision — who see the urgency of our situation. If our public schools fail, we all fail.

Carly Cooke

Greensboro

The writer is a candidate for the Guilford County Board of Commissioners in District 5.

