I, too, wish to share my concerns about the proposed development that may be undertaken by the Greensboro Science Center adjacent to Country Park. While I am a great fan of the Science Center, I would respectfully point out that this beautiful park was named “Country Park” for a reason.
For years it has offered the Greensboro community and its visitors a place to “unwind,” with benches scattered throughout for sitting or reading, woodland trails to walk, a paved loop surrounding two pristine lakes, a place where birds can be heard singing and deer can still be spotted.
A visit to Country Park is like taking a mini-vacation without leaving the city. Frankly, it’s perfect the way it is, a beautifully maintained gem! Why change it and risk losing something so special?
We have the carousel, and surely that creates enough of a tourist draw. I appreciate that the Science Center, like many nonprofits, must consider its bottom line. I just wish it would focus more on “learning-based activities,” something it has always done so well, and less on creating an outdoor fairground setting, especially considering where it is located.
Janet Mackenzie
Greensboro