I’ll gladly give up my incandescent bulbs for halogen bulbs, plastic straws for paper straws (like I grew up with), factory farmed meat (which I don’t eat anyway), driving my gas guzzling car every day, nuclear energy (as we transition to sustainable alternatives such as solar and wind), and even spending more money on products and services that contribute to the sustainability of our planet, our society and civilization!
The items pictured in the Lisa Benson cartoon (Sept. 11) “Democrats’ Climate Plan” oversimplify and underestimate the devastation being done as we speak by our current (and very new in relationship to human civilization) craving for convenience.
I submit another version of things we can say goodbye to if we don’t put the wellbeing of humans and all species, and the Earth, ahead of greed, profit, and comfort. (Please publish with this letter — it’s not professional, but it gets the point across.)
What kind of world are we creating for our children, grandchildren and future generations of all species? I would much rather give up, or alter, my consuming norms to give our descendants the opportunity to live in a way that goes beyond survival and unspeakable suffering that will occur with more extreme weather.
It doesn’t take a special gift to see what is happening with climate disruption — our kids see it! If all signs indicated that I have an infection and the doctor gives me medicine — I will take the medicine before allowing sepsis to set in. If there was a chance that using charcoal in my kitchen would destroy my family’s lungs, and our home, I would rather err on the side of caution rather than regret my denial and inaction. I would use my intelligence to use other, healthier methods of cooking.
Let’s be stewards of our planet — use our minds and bodies to contribute something positive to the world, to offer a legacy of healing, health, and sustainability rather than a legacy of denial, feeding cravings, profit and greed.
