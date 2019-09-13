Gun Show After Las Vegas

Nolan Hammer looks at a gun Jan. 19, 2016, at the Heckler & Koch booth at the Shooting, Hunting and Outdoor Trade Show in Las Vegas.

 John Locher/The Associated Press

I am one of the “bad guys”: Eagle Scout, attorney and Marine Corps veteran, but I own firearms and am a NRA member.

What does the News & Record do to facilitate stopping gun violence? Allen Johnson writes conscientiously about our inability to stop it, but then the N&R runs ghastly anti-NRA cartoons that hardly make me want to cooperate with you in solving the problem.

And it publishes disinformation. In the article, “Sensible regulation of firearms is possible” (Aug. 11), the authors assert that the nonexistent “gun show loophole” allows people to buy firearms at gun shows and on the internet without background checks. Fact: anyone buying a firearm from a dealer at a guns show or anywhere else, whether or not the firearm is located on the internet, must have a background check. The “loophole” is that A can sell a firearm to B in a private transaction anywhere without a background check just as A can sell a car or booze to B privately without checking to see if B has a DWI or is an alcoholic.

The problem: failure to look retroactively and to ask, “Why did we not have mass shootings years ago?” The reason is simple: We did not live in a culture of violent video games, TV shows, news media, and movies showing violence without consequence. We did not have social media allowing left-wingers and right-wingers to spew hate. Civility was lost, giving license to express hate by violence.

Until we realize that law-abiding firearms owners are not the problem and NRA members are not the shooters; until we start punishing firearm crimes harshly; and until we restore civility to society, no solution will be found, and blood will continue to flow.

The writer lives in Greensboro.

