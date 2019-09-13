I am one of the “bad guys”: Eagle Scout, attorney and Marine Corps veteran, but I own firearms and am a NRA member.
What does the News & Record do to facilitate stopping gun violence? Allen Johnson writes conscientiously about our inability to stop it, but then the N&R runs ghastly anti-NRA cartoons that hardly make me want to cooperate with you in solving the problem.
And it publishes disinformation. In the article, “Sensible regulation of firearms is possible” (Aug. 11), the authors assert that the nonexistent “gun show loophole” allows people to buy firearms at gun shows and on the internet without background checks. Fact: anyone buying a firearm from a dealer at a guns show or anywhere else, whether or not the firearm is located on the internet, must have a background check. The “loophole” is that A can sell a firearm to B in a private transaction anywhere without a background check just as A can sell a car or booze to B privately without checking to see if B has a DWI or is an alcoholic.
The problem: failure to look retroactively and to ask, “Why did we not have mass shootings years ago?” The reason is simple: We did not live in a culture of violent video games, TV shows, news media, and movies showing violence without consequence. We did not have social media allowing left-wingers and right-wingers to spew hate. Civility was lost, giving license to express hate by violence.
Until we realize that law-abiding firearms owners are not the problem and NRA members are not the shooters; until we start punishing firearm crimes harshly; and until we restore civility to society, no solution will be found, and blood will continue to flow.
Excellent letter. I would add that in addition to the video games, TV and movies that have an impact on those who watch them, we have lost, in great part, our family and community structure. Families often do not even start out together, with absent fathers who may have never married the mothers or who left early, never to return or support their children, leaving them with no fatherly influence. In our communities we are often isolated, and those who face mental challenges are not noticed because we don’t know those who live around us anymore. The guns have always been around. It is the people who have changed.
Agreed.
