When I witnessed the horror of the Kavanaugh inquisition with the leftists frantically foaming with witch hunt accusations, I thanked God that there is a counterrevolution occurring in our country.
The sanctimonious left, which has actively crowned itself as superior since Watergate, has run into an opposition that has had enough and bucked the leftist view of reality.
The counterrevolution believes in the supremacy of the individual over group identity — that the individual has the inalienable right to strive as an individual and we have a responsibility to protect the culture and the individuals that live within it.
In an age when technology is evolving exponentially, we must tear down the falsehoods of race, class, gender, sexual and other identities that socialists use to fit their self-interest and relativist beliefs. I believe that we are on the verge of a civic and spiritual revival that can awaken us as a society that may allow us to be a light for the world as totalitarian clouds continue to darken the globe.
Jamie LaMuraglia
Greensboro