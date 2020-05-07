With the budget (tax revenue) shortfalls from the coronavirus, maybe this would be a good time for the Greensboro City Council to understand essential spending and nonessential spending.
For many years the city has funded what many consider nonessential items in the budget and this is the reason we have one of the highest tax rates in North Carolina.
Max Madrin
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.