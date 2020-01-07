Harvey Herman’s response (Jan. 5) to Sam Howe’s letter (Dec. 31) concerning “strict” voter ID laws is based upon a common mistake. Correlation does not equal causation.
Correlation answers the what, but not the why. It is the latter question that is begging to be answered. There can be many reasons certain groups may choose not to vote when tighter voter identification rules are in place. As I do not know the answer to that question I will leave it up to you (the royal you) to answer.
The same analysis can be applied to Billy Ball’s commentary on school discipline (Jan. 5). Why? Again there can be many reasonable and factual explanations, but not correlation.
Michael Lopez
Summerfield
