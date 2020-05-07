Virus Outbreak North Carolina (copy)

Gov. Roy Cooper

 Robert Willett/The News & Observer via AP

The hypocrisy of our governor in Raleigh is incredible.

In his press briefing on May 6, Gov. Cooper not only walked inches away from several people on that stage but he also picked up the microphone that the previous speaker had spoken into with his bare hand.

Not a single one of them was wearing a mask or any other PPE, but yet they feel that they are worthy of telling everybody else how they should run their day.

That to me is the very definition of hypocrisy!

Randall Haro

Greensboro

