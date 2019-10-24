Regarding the Oct. 24 letter that questioned how your Halloween Tale Writing Contest entries were judged:
My fourth-graders (of various racial backgrounds) entered the contest and their submissions included no indication of race. The entries were judged solely on content, clarity and creativity without regard to race or where the writer attended school.
Kudos to the News & Record for offering students such a fine writing opportunity!
Marcia James
Jamestown
