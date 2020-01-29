I find it interesting and somewhat amusing that the case for impeachment of the president is presented by elected representatives of the people and the president’s defense is presented by a bunch of unelected, highly paid, tricky lawyers such as Alan Dershowitz, who is partly responsible for confusing the jury in the O.J. Simpson murder trial in 1995.
Dershowitz has probably succeeded in confusing Sens. Tillis and Burr in the cover-up of the president’s deeds.
Steve Patton
Greensboro
