Often folks on the left say conservatives are “voting against their self-interests.”
After all, the “free stuff” offered by Democratic presidential candidates sounds appealing at this stage in life.
Tuition-free college: We have one child going to college soon, but it is our responsibility to pay for it.
I wouldn’t demand my neighbors pay his tuition any more than my mortgage and car payment. Nothing is free.
Medicare for all: When Obamacare raised our monthly premium to almost $3,000, I found a far superior free-market alternative for $449/month for the family. Millions of retirees paid for Medicare for decades, and now it’s going to be “given” to everyone.
All current workers with satisfactory health insurance will have it stripped away and replaced by a one size fits all government plan.
Fifteen-dollar minimum wage: Another child has an entry-level job that isn’t worth $15/hour.
If this passes, she and many others will likely lose their jobs as employers cut costs.
The law of supply and demand should establish wages, not government fiat.
Tom Imbus
Browns Summit