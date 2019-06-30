The Latest: Candidates work media in post-debate spin room (copy) (copy) (copy)

From left, New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio, Rep. Tim Ryan, D-Ohio, former Housing and Urban Development Secretary Julian Castro, Sen. Cory Booker, D-N.J., Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass., former Texas Rep. Beto O’Rourke, Sen. Amy Klobuchar, D-Minn., Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, D-Hawaii, Washington Gov. Jay Inslee, and former Maryland Rep. John Delaney pose for a photo on stage before the start of a Democratic primary debate hosted by NBC News at the Adrienne Arsht Center for the Performing Arts Wednesday in Miami.

 The Associated Press

Often folks on the left say conservatives are “voting against their self-interests.”

After all, the “free stuff” offered by Democratic presidential candidates sounds appealing at this stage in life.

Tuition-free college: We have one child going to college soon, but it is our responsibility to pay for it.

I wouldn’t demand my neighbors pay his tuition any more than my mortgage and car payment. Nothing is free.

Medicare for all: When Obamacare raised our monthly premium to almost $3,000, I found a far superior free-market alternative for $449/month for the family. Millions of retirees paid for Medicare for decades, and now it’s going to be “given” to everyone.

All current workers with satisfactory health insurance will have it stripped away and replaced by a one size fits all government plan.

Fifteen-dollar minimum wage: Another child has an entry-level job that isn’t worth $15/hour.

If this passes, she and many others will likely lose their jobs as employers cut costs.

The law of supply and demand should establish wages, not government fiat.

Tom Imbus

Browns Summit

