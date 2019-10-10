As Secretary of State Mike Pompeo continues to obstruct investigations by refusing to testify to Congress, it’s important to get a clear grasp of our options for recourse.
The House Intelligence Committee is responsible for holding him accountable for his actions, and when a witness refuses to testify under subpoena, its next step is to call for the sergeant-at-arms to escort them to the hearing. This is a tool in our government’s toolbox, and it’s time for Congress to use it.
As citizens of this country, we need to support our representatives who are working to investigate this administration’s misdeeds, but we must also make it clear that we expect them to do this.
Pompeo and this administration rely on posturing to generate a sense of apathy and confusion among ordinary people. They are counting on a public lack of will to follow through on calls for accountability.
As residents of North Carolina, we can start with Sen. Richard Burr, who serves as chair of the Senate Intelligence Committee. His role gives him a key voice in the investigations, and we must remind him that he represents the people and that his responsibility is to us, and to the truth.
Elizabeth Skelton
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.