After 231 years, the U.S. House of Representatives is about to allow both proxy and remote voting — without the 435 members being required to be “present” in the chamber. The House Democratic majority leader, Steny Hoyer, D-Md., is wrong when he claims it is not a “revolutionary” change. It is.
A change in House rules cannot amend the Constitution, which states in Article I, Section 5: A majority (218) of the House shall constitute “a quorum to do business.” The shift will dramatically change the optics, and the clout, of the legislative branch. From now on, individual representatives who are present at the Capitol will be allowed to cast proxy votes for as many as 10 absent House members scattered all over the country. But “being there” is essential.
Working from home while not physically present in the Capitol will play into the hands of those promoting autocratic rule from the White House. Republican Senate leader McConnell will hold the 100-member Senate in session. The field of action will be conceded to Trump. “Reformist” changes in the rules of Congress — such as continuing amendments to the Senate filibuster rule — can have far-reaching consequences far beyond what was anticipated. They are seldom temporary.
William E. Jackson Jr.
Davidson
The writer is a former chief legislative assistant to the Senate Democratic majority whip.
