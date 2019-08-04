Now, more than ever, reproductive rights are under attack across the country. Four hundred needless abortion restrictions have been enacted since 2011 across the country, which is why Congress must act to stop these attacks. The Women’s Health Protection Act (S. 1645/H.R. 2975) would prohibit these restrictions and protect the rights of everyone who seeks to exercise her right to abortion care.
Most people who have abortions already have children, and research shows they do so mainly due to concerns for their families.
We need a federal law to block these underhanded political ploys to outlaw abortion and restrict people’s right to make personal medical decisions, such as whether and when to become a parent.
Restrictions and the erosion of abortion access across the country cause real harm and create serious, long-term consequences for a person’s health and safety.
I call on all members of Congress to support the Women’s Health Protection Act and implore every person in my community to do the same.
James Dingman
Greensboro