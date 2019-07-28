We have seen (and maybe read) the report. We have now seen the testimony. And what is the major issue we should be discussing now that Mueller has written and spoken? Not the “I” word, but voting security.
No one seems to dispute that Russia meddled in our election, so why wouldn’t we want to stop that from happening again? Why would Mitch McConnell say the bills from the House are partisan bills and refuse to take them up unless concerns about interference from outside parties are partisan concerns? Does anyone think it’s OK for this to have happened— and does anyone want it to continue?
If we’re so concerned about national security and borders why wouldn’t we be concerned about our cyber borders? Why wouldn’t our elected representatives (all of them) not want to be 100% certain that our elections are secure from any outside influence? Perhaps those elected representatives (Sens. Burr and Tillis, Reps. Budd and Walker) could enlighten me or, better yet, push for paper ballots and for other security measures that will protect us from outside interference.
Anne Parlier
Greensboro