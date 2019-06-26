Remember this: First, while Congress conducts oversight, it’s not “a redo.” By stonewalling and refusing to allow congressional committees their responsibility over the executive branch is obstruction, folks. Imagine what a cover-up would look like.
Second, I have read the Mueller report and see in it evidence of collusion and continued obstruction and cover-up by this administration before, during and after the 2016 elections; Mr. Trump should be standing before a judge. That is, if it were not for the opinion of the Office of Legal Counsel.
Third, I ask you. Do we want to live in dictatorship? Then why do we have a president who caters to dictators? One seeks advice from Russia and North Korea, not Americans. To ignore our real allies for these oligarchies is scary.
Fourth, the Senate should remember its allegiance is to the Constitution, not Trump or Trumpism. We Americans come first. The Senate would get real work done for the country’s sake, not their own.
Republicans, get off the Trump bandwagon and think of your boss’ campaign slogan: “Make America Great Again.” Investigate — and impeach those who abuse their office in the executive branch, as is your sworn duty.
Phillip McDonald
Whitsett