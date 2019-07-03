“Where is the outrage?” asks a June 28 letter writer.
He is referring to detention conditions for children at the border.
It’s Trump’s fault, says he. But his outrage should directed at a Congress that will not fix the loopholes in immigration law that produce the monthly spectacle of tens of thousands of Central Americans dragging children through Mexico to the U.S. border.
I refer to the 1997 “Flores Settlement,” the 2008 Traffic Victims Protections Act (TVPRA), and to our low-bar asylum laws.
Flores mandates release of unaccompanied minors after 20 days. In 2015 a federal judge expanded Flores to require 20-day release of minors even if detained with their parents. TVPRA requires a court hearing for minors from non-contiguous countries.
Combine the two, Flores and TVPRA, and you’ve got a colossal court backlog. So if you have a child, Flores and TVPRA guarantee your release into the United States. This is America’s golden invitation to Central America.
Congress could fix the loopholes in a couple of weeks.
For political reasons — not humanitarian reasons — it will not.
Tom Shuford
Lenoir