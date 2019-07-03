Top immigration official: Border crossings dropping (copy)

This undated photo released by U.S. Department of Health and Human Services shows inside of the HHS' facility at Tornillo, Texas. 

 The Associated Press

“Where is the outrage?” asks a June 28 letter writer.

He is referring to detention conditions for children at the border.

It’s Trump’s fault, says he. But his outrage should directed at a Congress that will not fix the loopholes in immigration law that produce the monthly spectacle of tens of thousands of Central Americans dragging children through Mexico to the U.S. border.

I refer to the 1997 “Flores Settlement,” the 2008 Traffic Victims Protections Act (TVPRA), and to our low-bar asylum laws.

Flores mandates release of unaccompanied minors after 20 days. In 2015 a federal judge expanded Flores to require 20-day release of minors even if detained with their parents. TVPRA requires a court hearing for minors from non-contiguous countries.

Combine the two, Flores and TVPRA, and you’ve got a colossal court backlog. So if you have a child, Flores and TVPRA guarantee your release into the United States. This is America’s golden invitation to Central America.

Congress could fix the loopholes in a couple of weeks.

For political reasons — not humanitarian reasons — it will not.

Tom Shuford

Lenoir

