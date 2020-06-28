Thank you to those still refusing to wear masks, even after Mayor Nancy Vaughan required them in public spaces. Congratulations! You contributed to the June 23 record-high daily hospitalization for North Carolina (first time more than 900). Keep up the good work!
By refusing to be “controlled” to wear a mask, you’re jeopardizing the health of your community and further slowing the reopening and attempts to return to normalcy. Keep those tragic fatalities climbing! Close the local businesses that are still afloat! Harm your mother, friends and coworkers! Continue keeping those paychecks from your neighbors — who needs income anyway? Jeopardize health care workers and first-responders; keep the hospitals, which have lost tens of billions, sinking further as they struggle to save us.
I work in a hospital and am exposed to patients with COVID. Some are admitted for other reasons and don’t show their COVID symptoms until a week into their hospital stay. We are all exposed in the meantime. I am wearing my mask for you as a courtesy and civic responsibility. My mask protects you. Your friends may have COVID, too. Where is your mask? Get a scrap of fabric! Think about it. COVIDiots will keep us in this holding pattern indefinitely.
Catherine Holt
Greensboro
