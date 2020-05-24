Gary Parker’s May 17 letter (“Barr’s acts on Flynn’s behalf are outrageous”) left out some key details as to why the Department of Justice has recommended dropping the case against Michael Flynn, particularly the recently released handwritten document from FBI agents which discussed possibly setting a perjury trap for Flynn.
One note read: “What’s the goal? Truth/Admission, or to get him to lie, so we can prosecute him or get him fired?”
This should deeply trouble every American. It is the FBI’s job to investigate crimes, not create them.
As for the idea that John Durham’s investigation is tainted with political underpinnings, keep in mind that Durham has served the DOJ under no fewer than three presidential administrations, including the Obama administration, and received accolades from Attorneys General Janet Reno and Eric Holder. His reputation is beyond reproach.
Whatever his findings concerning the origins of the Mueller investigation turn out to be, take them to the bank.
Tom Kirkman
High Point
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.