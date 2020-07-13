I’m having trouble understanding the reasoning of those who protest wearing masks as an infringement on their freedom. I don’t remember ever hearing about protests of restaurants having signs requiring patrons to wear shirts and shoes.
Where were these people when stores put up signs saying “No food or drink in store”? Some of these signs are health department-driven and some are based on a store’s freedom to state who they are willing to do business with.
Have these people forgotten that there must always be limits to the freedom to do as you please when actions might harm others? And, why is it that the very people who complain about restrictions on business during the pandemic are also the ones who refuse to wear masks?
Our economy would be reopening a lot faster if everyone was wearing masks. You are the problem — not the businesses, and not the governor.
Dan Owens
Greensboro
