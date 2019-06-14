The Greensboro City Council will vote on minimum standards for commercial buildings at the next Council meeting on Tuesday.
As a property owner and lifelong resident, I believe we need to keep commercial properties from becoming blighted. Blight brings down neighboring property values and diminishes the quality of life for all of us.
Here are some major violations this ordinance would address:
- Supporting walls or vertical studs which seriously list, lean, buckle, or are damaged or deteriorated to such an extent as to render the building unsafe.
- Damage by fire, wind, floods or other causes as to render the building unsafe.
- Dilapidation, decay, unsanitary conditions, vermin or rat infestation, filth or contamination, or disrepair which is dangerous to the health, safety, or welfare of the occupants or other people in the city.
Greensboro can and should do better.
David B. Craft
Greensboro