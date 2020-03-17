Charles Davenport has always peddled some pretty amazingly strange right wing ideas, but, Sunday’s column was a pure demonstration that he doesn’t even read his own words.
He calls Women’s History Month “A Month for Gender-Related Grievances.” He does concede that, “in many ways, (women) are superior to men.” Of course, he goes on to cherry-pick several policies that may or may not disadvantage women (saying nothing about the tons of policies that privilege especially white males, including most pushed by the current White House). What made my head explode was how he ended his piece: by imploring men to “pitch in once in a while.”
Are you kidding me? Pitch in? This work is your work, too. Why aren’t you doing half of it? You live in the house, you eat the food. This is even beyond your typical, condescending blather. But, then, I suppose you think I am just being an aggrieved woman.
Kathleen Williams
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(1) comment
happy wife happy life
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.