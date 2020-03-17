Charles Davenport has always peddled some pretty amazingly strange right wing ideas, but, Sunday’s column was a pure demonstration that he doesn’t even read his own words.

He calls Women’s History Month “A Month for Gender-Related Grievances.” He does concede that, “in many ways, (women) are superior to men.” Of course, he goes on to cherry-pick several policies that may or may not disadvantage women (saying nothing about the tons of policies that privilege especially white males, including most pushed by the current White House). What made my head explode was how he ended his piece: by imploring men to “pitch in once in a while.”

Are you kidding me? Pitch in? This work is your work, too. Why aren’t you doing half of it? You live in the house, you eat the food. This is even beyond your typical, condescending blather. But, then, I suppose you think I am just being an aggrieved woman.

Kathleen Williams

Greensboro

