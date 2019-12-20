Charles Davenport’s latest column, “Support for Statues Isn’t an Act of Racism” (Dec. 15) reeks with that smug bias that upends the pretense of reasoned argument. Grabbing for data to support his opinion, and presuming his readers are passive acolytes, he cites data from an online “survey” of those who volunteer participation, not a random “poll” of North Carolinians. That the authoritative American Association for Public Opinion Research warns that this methodology is unreliable and prone to errors says plenty.
Pressing on, the survey’s 1,467 online volunteers’ responses are interpreted to mean that 67% of all North Carolinians agree that Confederate monuments should remain on public property. Glorifying in his specious conclusion, he opts to omit that respondents also want substantive changes to these monuments: add explanations (72%); move to museum (65.2%); move to a Confederate site (54.9%).
Further, he misinforms readers that “Respondents . . . were not asked about race, racism or slavery.” Wrong! Did he read the full report? Or is he guilty of a journalistic sin: ‘feelings trump facts’? For Americans “to form a more perfect union” we need real facts and fair commentary. Skewing even wobbly data to support a preferred perspective undermines this noble American responsibility.
Patricia Gray
Jamestown
Editor’s note: Jason Husser, director of the Elon University Poll, said in an email, “... We’re confident that our survey provides a reasonably accurate representation of what North Carolinians think about Confederate monuments.” He cited “similar numbers in 2017 using our traditional telephone approach”. Husser added: “Live-caller surveys still have some advantages over online surveys, and we’re using telephone calls as our dominant approach to study what will likely be a closely contested election cycle in 2020. Other professional surveys organizations “long reliant on telephones,” Husser said, “are moving some activity online” and an analysis 2018 cycle from the website FiveThirtyEight “found that online pollsters came very close to telephone pollsters in accuracy."
