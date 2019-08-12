What happened to the “Russian collusion” meme?
One year ago, Democrats and their media allies were absolutely giddy with anticipation over the Mueller investigation’s eventual conclusion. Rachel Maddow, Mika Brzezinski and Lawrence O’Donnell were all bright-eyed and bushy-tailed when explaining to their audiences what was “most likely” happening behind the scenes of the Mueller probe. Dire predictions of what awaited Trump and his family were a daily treat for their hopeful audience. “Expert analysts” agreed.
Now they have returned to their “Trump is a white supremacist” meme and the Russian-collusion hoax is but a distant, bad memory. But ratings drops still sting as their audience, once rapt and attentive, realized they were being fed wacko conspiracy theories. Real tears were welling up in Maddow’s eyes as she was forced to address her audience after the Mueller report landed not with a bang, but with a dull, unremarkable thud.
As Rudy Giuliani said, the “hunters” are now the “hunted.” Hopefully, those responsible for the failed coup attempt against President Trump will be brought to justice. Time will tell if justice is blind or simply another tool of the deep state.
John Parson
Stokesdale