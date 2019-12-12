Democrats unveil impeachment charges; Trump left 'no choice' (copy)

I listened with interest to the minority opening statement during the recent impeachment hearings. Rep. Doug Collins (R-Ga.) demonstrated such blatant hypocrisy in his words that it stunned me and forces me to comment.

Why hypocrisy? Benghazi, Benghazi, Benghazi.

Republicans spent years investigating that issue and spent millions of dollars with no resulting charges or convictions. The spineless manner in which the Republicans defend a lawless president violates their oaths of office and insults the Constitution.

They need to be swept out of office in 2020. Remember that when voting next November.

Joseph Saldarini

Greensboro

