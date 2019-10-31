Greensboro Coliseum drone Shot 2019 (copy)

Drone photo of Greensboro Coliseum, 2019.

 Courtesy of Greensboro Coliseum

Thank you, N&R, for the piece on the Greensboro Coliseum’s 60th birthday (Oct. 27).

It’s undeniable that the coliseum’s leadership over the years, particularly the current administration, has helped create an outsized and positive reputation for our city and region. I have firsthand knowledge of who’s behind it: Our company produces The Carolina Weddings Show (the next one is Jan. 18) and for more than 20 years we’ve dealt with first-class people and logistics, every time.

But let’s get personal: the memories! I took my boys to the circus. The rodeo. To see the Globetrotters. To their first Springsteen and McCartney concerts. We got a (sweaty) high-five from UNC Coach Roy Williams at the ACC Tournament (and we sat near Phil Ford). We attended consumer shows in the Special Events Center: sometimes we look (RVs) sometimes we buy (coins).

My wife and I have seen countless Bryan series speakers, including President Clinton. I could go on, but you get the picture … and you probably have dozens of memories of your own, fellow resident.

The Greensboro Coliseum Complex is a gem. We’re glad it’s here; keep on growing.

Don Freedman

Greensboro

