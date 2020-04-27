The War Memorial Commission commends Matt Brown and the staff of the Greensboro Coliseum Complex and Steven Tanger Center for the Performing Arts for their herculean efforts in rescheduling, postponing or canceling more than 125 events affected so far by COVID-19 at both venues.
We also recognize and appreciate the hard work of the nearly 1,000 community volunteers who prepared for the ACC and NCAA tournaments and the citizens who supported the effort to create the Tanger Center. Certainly, as Greensboro citizens, we share their shock over the sudden and dramatic impact COVID-19 had on our plans to host the tournaments, grand openings and numerous other events that entailed years of planning and preparation.
We look forward to helping our community get back to some semblance of normalcy when the Coliseum Complex can safely once again host exciting live entertainment, consumer shows and sporting events that will help generate a positive outlook for our future. When the Tanger Center opens, we hope that excitement will be a key catalyst to our economic recovery for both downtown Greensboro and our entire Piedmont Triad region.
Remain positive and optimistic. The curtain will rise again!
Anne J. Hurd
Greensboro
The writer chairs the War Memorial Commission.
