We all know by now that our current president waited too long to recognize and respond to the dangers presented by the coronavirus. We are learning the hard way that denial and wishful thinking are ineffective tools with which to fight the virus. Delay has proved catastrophic to the economy and to the health of many.
A second huge issue facing our country today is systemic racism. Both COVID-19 and racism lurk and fester beneath the surface of “normality,” largely unseen, hidden until they strike, causing death and suffering Climate change happens this way, too, and like the others, denial and wishful thinking will not make it go away. It is invisible. Destructive. Growing. Unseen until it strikes. Wreaking havoc even as the others rage. Climate change affects all life on Earth, from humans to mitochondria to viruses and beyond. The coronavirus and racism will someday be conquered, but it won’t matter if we don’t stop climate change.
Maureen Parker
Greensboro
