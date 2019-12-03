Climate change storms wreaked havoc on travel this past Thanksgiving across the U.S. Global concern is gathering with the U.N. climate change summit in Madrid now. New data show that the situation is getting worse every day. People’s lives everywhere are impacted, whether from extreme heat, fires, air and water pollution, intensified floods, droughts, mass migrations or national security concerns, threatening our known way of life.
Global emissions are reaching record levels with no sign of peaking. The U.N. has called on leaders for climate action with realistic plans to enhance their nationally determined contributions by 2020 to reduce greenhouse gas emissions by 45% over the next decade, and to net-zero emissions by 2050.
Citizens’ Climate Lobby has a great bipartisan solution developed with climate scientists and economists to reduce carbon emissions with a workable carbon fee and dividend, which would promote free-market energy innovations, creating an estimated 2.1 million U.S. jobs through the Energy Innovation and Carbon Dividend Act. The U.S. Senate has recently formed a bipartisan climate caucus.
Why not check out HR 763 and call your representatives? Let’s use our political will lever now!
Minta Phillips, M.D.
Julian
