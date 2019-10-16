As do 70 U.S. health care organizations, I view climate change as both an existential crisis and a public health SOS.
Heat-related illness and wildfire smoke are great concerns in North Carolina (especially among outdoor workers, the elderly and low-income persons) about the associated greater health care costs.
Floods introduce bacteria and toxins into drinking water. Droughts reduce freshwater sources. Other health impacts of climate change include air pollution (asthma/COPD, heart disease, cancer), extreme weather (mental anxiety, post-traumatic stress, depression) and waterborne pathogens (diarrheal/septic diseases).
Rising temperatures and the extended warmer seasons increase insect-borne infections (mosquitoes with West Nile encephalitis, dengue, zika and malaria; ticks with ehrlichiosis, Lyme disease, spotted fever rickettsia and Southern tick-associated rash illness, or STARI, diseases). Heat, droughts, floods and increased pest populations reduce harvests and contaminate drinking water.
Overwhelming? Yes. Are there solutions? Yes.
I like Citizens’ Climate Lobby’s bipartisan H.R. 763 (Energy Innovation Carbon Dividend Act 2019, which has been vetted by scientists and economists. I’m writing and calling Sens. Richard Burr and Thom Tillis, as well as Congressmen Ted Budd and Mark Walker.
Come on, y’all! As during the Great Depression and World War II, we can rally our American can-do spirit and ingenuity to make Mother Nature healthy again!
Minta Phillips, M.D.
Julian
