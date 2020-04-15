There’s an old Chicago political joke that goes like this:

“My grandma was a lifelong Republican — then she died and she’s been voting Democratic ever since.”

Judicial Watch is suing Mecklenburg and Guilford counties because there are thousands more registered voters listed than actual voting-age citizens in each county.

Overall, North Carolina has more than 1 million inactive voter registrations due to death or address changes.

That’s a lot of potential dead relatives mailing in Democrat ballots.

Clean up the voter registration rolls and enforce the voter ID amendment approved by North Carolina voters.

And then let’s talk about voting by mail.

Tom Heiple

High Point

