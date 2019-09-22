Greensboro should be proud to have been selected as one of 15 U.S. cities to participate in the LEED (Leadership in Energy and Environmental Design) Cities Initiative.
The U.S. Green Building Council’s LEED program has provided modest financial support to help the city collect data needed to determine its current performance level with the Green Building Council’s environmental goals. Once the city has identified gaps in the current environmental programs, it will establish goals to fill these gaps and lead to certification as a LEED city.
Greensboro is becoming more involved in adopting more ways to become environmentally friendly and carbon neutral. Two steps the city has already taken are investing in what is now the second largest electric bus fleet in the Southeast and placing solar panels on The Depot.
Steven Drew, director of the city’s Water Resources Department and sustainability community administrator, recently briefed our roundtable on these initiatives.
The Depot solar panel project already has paid dividends. The city received a $75,000 credit from Duke Energy in June. Solar energy from The Depot is also used for bus-charging stations.
We encourage the city to keep up and expand its good work!
Dick Feulner
Judy Hoag
Summerfield
The writers are members of the League of Women Voters of the Piedmont Triad.
