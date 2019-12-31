Cheers for the city workers who remove the large leaf piles we haul to the curb. With persistence and endurance, they have been removing dry leaves and wet leaves, in pleasant sunshine and in cold misty rain.

It seems a never-ending job, and I thank them for their work.

Blanche B. Stevens

Greensboro

