It takes a special person to be a police officer.
But, you knew the job was dangerous when you took it.
Did I really read that police spokesman Ron Glenn said that officers won’t respond to areas that will place them or the protesters in an unsafe situation?
What about the police and the looters, who I understand were not the same as the protesters?
I feel for those shop owners who were just allowed to open up again. Some have lost everything.
Their city has let them down.
Tennie Skladanowski
Greensboro
