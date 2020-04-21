I called the city of Greensboro this morning and asked when would yard waste pick up resume. The young man told me that all the workers that would normally do this are now picking up curbside trash only.
It seems that by now the city could start alternating these services weekly.
On walks around my neighborhood I’m not seeing huge amounts of trash on the curb. An occasional broken desk chair or crashed storage bins, but not huge stacks.
Actually, some of the items could probably be donated to a charitable cause.
Since last week’s storms I am seeing huge amounts of dead limbs, etc., on the curb. We probably have a pickup truck load ourselves.
Could the city start picking up nature’s waste before it becomes an overwhelming task?
Thomas Statham
Greensboro
Post a comment as
Report
Watch this discussion.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.