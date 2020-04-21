I called the city of Greensboro this morning and asked when would yard waste pick up resume. The young man told me that all the workers that would normally do this are now picking up curbside trash only.

It seems that by now the city could start alternating these services weekly.

On walks around my neighborhood I’m not seeing huge amounts of trash on the curb. An occasional broken desk chair or crashed storage bins, but not huge stacks.

Actually, some of the items could probably be donated to a charitable cause.

Since last week’s storms I am seeing huge amounts of dead limbs, etc., on the curb. We probably have a pickup truck load ourselves.

Could the city start picking up nature’s waste before it becomes an overwhelming task?

Thomas Statham

Greensboro

