When our current City Council was elected, I was elated. At last we had a council representing many citizens who have not always been represented; however, after reading Richard Barron’s article in today’s News & Record (April 3), I fear our council is about to lead us down a rabbit hole. Do we really need to hire an independent [expensive] law firm to investigate the facts surrounding the death of Marcus Deon Smith? Don’t we already know those facts, sad as they are?

Wouldn’t it be smarter — and less expensive — to train our police to understand the proper use of the RIPP Hobble restraint so that no one else dies from its misuse?

Lynne Gray

Greensboro

