Greensboro needs jobs, badly! Our unemployment rate is 4.3% versus the national average of 3.9%. They need to be higher paying to improve our average household income $41,514, lower than surrounding cities by a significant amount.

The City Council now has a tough assignment: how to attract high-paying jobs while maintaining a property tax rate competitive with neighboring cities. Our current rate of 63.25 cents is already higher than Winston-Salem’s 59.74 cents and Charlotte’s 45.86 cents, while their average household income is higher by a significant amount. This puts our council in the unenviable position of maintaining an attractive corporate recruiting environment while maintaining a tax rate that supports the needs of our city. The proposed 3 cent increase in the upcoming budget makes the council’s job that much more difficult.

George Brumback

Greensboro

